MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Cordova man was arrested after being accused of robbing a man he met on Facebook.

Police said Demarcus Batts, 18, arranged to sell an iPhone XR to the victim through Facebook Marketplace. When they met, police said Batts allegedly pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s money.

Batts then handed the victim a white phone box which turned out to be empty.

He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and theft of property.