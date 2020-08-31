Man accused of raping unconscious woman near Court Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after being accused of raping an unconscious woman near Court Park.

A witness told police he was near Court Park located at North Main Street and Court when he spotted Luther Christopher Walker trying to get the unconscious woman to perform oral sex. He ran the man off, but the 38-year-old returned and raped the woman.

The witness said this time he fought Walker and he eventually fled.

Walker was taken into custody and postively identified by the witness as the person responsible for the attacks. He was charged with aggravated rape.

The victim was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.