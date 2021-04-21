Man accused of raping, kidnapping woman arrested by U.S. Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested by U.S. Marshals after being accused of raping and kidnapping a woman in Memphis.

According to officials, Johnnie Facison entered a home in the 600 block of Southern Oaks Place off Southern Avenue on April 11, armed with a gun.

He struck the victim in the mouth and head before forcing her into a vehicle. After driving around for hours, Facison allegedly returned to the victim’s home and assaulted her.

On Wednesday, authorities located Facison in the 800 block of Vance. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary and violations of bond conditions.