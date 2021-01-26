Man accused of raping, kidnapping ex-girlfriend allegedly tried to coerce her with stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a long list of charges after he was accused of kidnapping and raping an ex-girlfriend inside a Frayser home.

Allan Garrett was arrested Monday and charged with rape, aggravated kidnapping, theft of property, extortion and coercion of a witness more than four months after the woman reported the alleged crime to police.

According to court documents, the woman claimed Garrett tied her ankles together, punched her in the face and chest, and then raped her. He refused to let the woman go and told her if she fought back it was going to be much worse.

He then allegedly called the victim’s mother and demanded $600 for her daughter’s return.

Several hours later, according to documents, Garrett stole the victim’s 2008 Dodge Avenger RT and indicated he would not give it back. He later allegedly told a relative of the victim that he would return the car if the victim didn’t testify in court invanother domestic violence case against him.