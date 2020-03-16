Man accused of raping elderly neighbor inside South Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he attacked and raped a woman over 70 years of age in her own home.

The victim said her neighbor Justin Arnold was at her home on Saturday when he tried to get her to drink some wine. The woman refused and that’s when Arnold allegedly hit her in the face, bruising her left eye.

Arnold then placed a knife to her neck and raped her, police said.

Investigators said Arnold was not the woman’s caregiver. He was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated abuse of elderly or vulnerable adult and evading arrest.