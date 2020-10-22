Man accused of ramming police vehicle, crashing into building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man trying to get away from them rammed a squad car before crashing into an apartment unit in Northeast Memphis, but he didn’t get very far.

According to police, officers were called to the Summer Trace Apartments around midnight Wednesday by a woman who said several men were sent to “shoot up” her home. When they arrived, the gunmen were nowhere to be found.

What they did find were bullet holes marking the spot where the shooting is said to have happened.

Detectives started combing the area and that’s when they discovered a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle. Two men and a woman were seen getting inside.

When detectives moved in with blue lights flashing, the person behind the wheel put the vehicle in reverse and rammed the police vehicle. They then put the vehicle in drive and crashed into the corner of the complex.

Jabbar Fields, 27, was taken in for questioning. Detectives say he admitted to being behind the wheel. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and evading arrest.