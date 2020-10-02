Man accused of pulling gun, threatening to shoot apartment employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of pulling a gun on some apartment exmployees in southeast Memphis was arrested.

Brandon Tynes, 29, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault after the incident Thursday at the Highland Hill Apartments.

Witnesses told officers he was upset because his home had been burglarized and he accused a maintenance man of being the one responsible.

When the maintenance man showed up, it really set him off, police said. The eyewitnesses said at that moment Tynes cocked his gun, held it in the air and yelled “I’m going to shoot somebody.”

One neighbor who knows Tynes said he will face the consequences if the accusations prove to be true.

“It’s scary and it’s definitely upsetting because you never know what could have happened.”

“It was definitely scary not just for me, not just for future tenants or old tenants, but everybody that’s got some type of dealings with the people that were under his tyranny.”

Neighbors said they were definitely watching as the accused was coming and going. Also inside the office were other leasing agents who witnessed everything.

As for the neighbor who knows the accused, he said there’s one way to describe his level of shock.

“I was appalled. I was like ‘Man, I can’t believe that this man and his attitude with his grind and his tenacity.’ Eeverything was good leading up to now.”

Tynes admitted to having a gun during the incident but denied threatening anyone, police said.