MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have arrested a man after they say he pointed a gun at someone during a road rage incident in Lakeland Wednesday afternoon

Crime documents say the victim flagged officers down on Canada Road and said “he pulled a gun on me.”

The victim told police he was driving on Highway 64 when a black Jeep, occupied by Errol Hook, tried to ram into his vehicle.

According to the police report, the victim stated Hook then threw coffee on his truck and pointed a gun at him.

Hook, who is a nurse practitioner, admitted to police that he threw the coffee but did not pull a firearm out.

Police located two handguns and an AR pistol inside Hook’s vehicle.

Hook was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

His bond is set at $20,000.