Man accused of pointing gun at children on multiple occasions arrested after son shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after a child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting.

According to police, Steven Sibley drove the child to Methodist South Hospital Thursday afternoon after the boy was shot in the stomach. The child was then rushed to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Sibley initially claimed that the boy had shot himself, but two of his children reportedly told police that was not true.

One child stated Sibley was playing with the gun and pointing the laser at them on Thursday, which he had done on multiple occasions.

During questioning, Sibley reportedly told investigators he was holding the gun when the shot was fired. He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated child neglect/ abuse.