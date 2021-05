MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis man used his cell phone to peep on his roommate.

Thomas Avant, 26, is charged with observation without consent. He was released on his own recognizance.

Police say the victim was prepping her hair in the nude when he noticed her room when she noticed her roommate’s cell phone on the floor by the bathroom door.

The woman says she screamed and saw the phone being pulled back from underneath the door.

Police said Avant sent texts to the victim apologizing.