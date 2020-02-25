Man accused of killing two teens in Berclair pleads guilty to murder charges





MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing two teens in Berclair two years ago has pled guilty to their murders and was sentenced to 44 years in prison, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

WREG reporting from the time indicated that 18-year-old Nicholas Millican, 17-year-old Audrea Reed and several other were walking in the area of Macon Road when they noticed Antonio Turner riding a bike following them. The suspect reportedly tried to talk with one of the girls when Millican intervened.

There appears to have been some sort of argument, resulting in Turner pulling out a gun and firing multiple times.

Millican was pronounced dead on the scene. Reed was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Millican had recently graduated from Kingsbury High School and Reed was a student. The group were reportedly getting ready to head to a pep rally when the shooting happened.

Police said Turner is a known member of the Bloods gang.

Turner was arrested two weeks later and admitted to the murders. He was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, but those charges were changed to just two counts of first-degree murder.