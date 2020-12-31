Man accused of killing Memphis mother of five captured

Timmie Cooperwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who has been on the run for nearly three months after being named a suspect in the death of a mother of five has been captured hundred of miles away.

According to authorities, Timmie Cooperwood was tracked down to a home in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals.

A warrant was issued for Cooperwood by Memphis Police, who claim he’s the one responsible for killing Shandka Harvell, in early October. The warrants were for first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

Harvell’s family told WREG she was alone with her kids inside her Prospect home when an ex-boyfriend got in through a bathroom window. Harvell’s children ages five to 11 were nearby when she was killed. In fact, it was her young children who called family members and told them what happened.

