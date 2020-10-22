Man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright will not go on trial next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of murdering Memphis basketball player Lorenzen Wright will not go on trial as scheduled next week.

After months of delays and more than a year after his original trial date, Billy Ray Turner was set to go to trial on Monday, October 26. The court clerk’s office has confirmed to WREG the trial date will be reset.

According to the District Attorney’s office, the judge isn’t currently setting trials, so it’s unclear when a new date will be set or when that date could be.

Turner’s attorney John Perry also said a case of this magnitude will likely require a substantial potential jury pool, which could prove difficult due to CDC guidelines during the pandemic.

Sherra Wright, Turner’s co-defendant and Wright’s ex-wife, pleaded guilty to facilitation last summer and was sentenced to 30 years.

Perry has maintained his client is innocent.