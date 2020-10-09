Man accused of killing 12-year-old boy arrested, charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 21-year-old Memphis man was arrested in connection to the recent death of a child.

On September 28, 12-year-old Deuntay Davis and a 24-year-old man were standing outside 726 Crillion Drive when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing shots. Both individuals were struck by bullets and rushed to separate hospitals for treatment.

Davis did not surivive his injuries, police said.

Authorities said they identified the shooter as Daylyn Byers but didn’t release a motive. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and employment of a weapon.

Memphis police announced Davis’ murder was the 230th homicide of 2020, breaking the all-time homicide record set back in 2016.

Sadly, at least 26 of those cases involve children.