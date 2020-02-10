Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in North Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 29-year-old man was arrested after police say he kidnapped and then raped a woman three times.

Tommy Brown was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape.

The victim told police she was walking along Looney Drive near Dunlap when an Infiniti pulled up beside her and a man later identified by police as Brown asked is she would go on a date with him for $25. She told him she doesn’t do that and that’s when Brown reportedly got out of his vehicle and forced her inside.

He drove back to a North Memphis home and forced her to have sex with him three separate times that night and the next morning. Authorities said the attack left the victim with injuries.

The next morning, Brown dropped the woman off at her workplace and that’s when she called for help.

“It is pretty rare to have cases of sexually assault that involve strangers,” Director of the Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center Sandy Bromley said. “To see a stranger case can feel pretty shocking to us.”

Police said surveillance cameras at the business helped them to identify and take the suspect into custody.

Bromley says that offenders tend to target people when they are by themselves and do not have a place to run for help.

“So one thing we want to make sure we’re talking to the community about is making sure we’re aware of our surroundings,” Bromley said.