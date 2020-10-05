Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend’s autistic daughter, stealing her car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he kidnapped an eight-year-old autistic child while intoxicated.

The child’s mother told authorities Benny Mennis, 31, approached her in the driveway of her Cherokee neighborhood home Friday night. He was drunk and threatened her with a crowbar, demanding she give him the keys to her Nissan Altima.

He then allegedly grabbed the woman’s daughter, put her in the car and drove away.

The child was located at the home of Mennis’ mother.

As for the suspect, he was arrested after wrecking the stolen vehicle in the area of Chuck Street and Knight Arnold Road. He was charged with carjacking, aggravated kidnapping, DUI and reckless driving.