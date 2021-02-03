Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, leading Arkansas police on a chase booked into jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and leading Arkansas police on a chase was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Tuesday.

Tyrone Payne, 21, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony and unlawful possession of a handgun, court records said.

According to the report, Payne went to the woman’s home at the Highland Meadows Apartments on January 22, and began banging on her door claiming to be an officer. The woman was trying to verify his identity when Payne – armed with a gun – allegedly kicked in the door and forced her into an Infiniti sedan.

The victim told police she escaped by jumping from the suspect’s vehicle. Another driver saw what happened and gave her a ride home where she met with police.

Sometime later, Memphis Police said they tried to pull Payne over, but he refused to stop and made his way into Arkansas via the I-40 bridge. He was later reportedly involved in a chase with Osceola Police before crashing his car on I-55. He tried to escape on foot, but was taken into custody.

He was just booked into the Shelby County Jail on Tuesday.