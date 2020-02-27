Man accused of jumping onto driver’s car on purpose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old man is accused of jumping onto a driver's car on purpose Tuesday afternoon.

Perry Wilding says he was driving down Danny Thomas in his Volkswagen Jetta when he noticed a young man standing on the median.

"And he's doing this, like he's about to go for a run. You know stretching," Wilding says. "I'm coming down, when I get to about here, he jumps out in front of me, and then jumps sideways, up in the air, as high as my car and his butt hit the top right hand corner of the glass."

Shards of glass exploded in Wilding's face. Other drivers stopped to help him. Wilding says one of those other drivers told him the man had tried the same thing with him an hour prior.

The man was taken to the hospital. Memphis Police say the case is under investigation.

WREG is not naming the man because no charges have been filed against him at this time. Records obtained by WREG show he's been arrested in the past for selling methamphetamine.

Wilding says he believes the man was after insurance money.

"And that's what my insurance company thinks, that's what the policeman thinks," Wilding says.

Wilding is now out $250, but he's not holding a grudge. He says he wants the man who jumped to get help.

"If he wanted money, I'd give him money," Wilding said. "If he needed a psychiatrist or something, I'd help him get one but what he did, he nearly killed himself, he nearly killed me."