Man accused of helping son get away after weekend shooting arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of helping his son get away after a weekend shooting.

Edric Weathers Sr. was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

According to court records, a surveillance camera captured his son Edric Weathers Jr. shooting a man in the head at a Raleigh apartment complex on Saturday.

Police said Edric Weathers Sr. was standing nearby and allowed his son and another man to drive off in his car.

The man told police he didn’t know anything about the shooting.

At last check, his son was still on the run.