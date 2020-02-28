Man accused of following woman, threatening to kill her after visit to grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he followed a woman from a local grocery store, pulled a gun and then threatened to kill her.

The woman told police she was inside an undisclosed grocery store when she first saw Jalon Williams and his mother. She didn’t pay much attention to him until he followed her out of the parking lot.

She said she was in the area of Bellwood and Yale Road when he suddenly pulled in front of her and began questioning her about bullying his mother.

The victim said Williams had the gun pointed at her as he threatened to kill her.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault when he was arrested on Wednesday.