Man accused of following, robbing man in Hickory Hill arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after he allegedly followed and robbed a man in Hickory Hill.

According to Memphis police, Devetrius Jordan was standing in line at the Bank of America on Winchester when he watched another man cash $1,000. He then followed the man all the way to a gated apartment complex.

When he pulled up to his mother’s home, the 58-year-old victim said Jordan held him at gunpoint, pulled the cashed $1,000 from his pocket and then fled in a black Infiniti.

The victim told police the money was supposed to go to his mother to help her pay her bills.

Police located Jordan on June 22. He reportedly admitted to committing the crime because “he saw he was loaded coming from the bank.” He also admitted to cutting his hair after police released his photo to the public.

Jordan was charged aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon.

