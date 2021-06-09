Man accused of firing shots into Whitehaven home arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Whitehaven that happened in April.

Court documents said Joseph Barrett, Jr., 20, admitted to firing over five shots at a home on Eason Avenue. The homeowner told police that she saw a white Nissan Altima outside the home before bullets started flying. She had to pull her grandson to the floor to avoid getting hit.

Police said it was the woman who identified Barrett as the suspect and told authorities about an incident back in January in which her son shot Barrett during a fight. At the time, Barrett was in the same Nissan Altima, she said.

Barrett was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a gun and reckless endangerment.