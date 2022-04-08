MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at an Orange Mound car wash.

Memphis Police say Larry Bowman, 51, is accused of shooting at two men at a car wash on Lamar Avenue near Barron Avenue.

Police say the shooting happened March 8. One of the victims reportedly told officers he was standing in the car wash bay when a black Dodge Ram pulled up. Memphis Police say two men got out of the Dodge Ram and started shooting at him.

The victim reportedly took cover underneath his vehicle. Police say another man, who was also washing car at the time, was able to look at the shooters. One of the shooters reportedly started firing shots at that man as well.

Memphis Police say the shooters then got back into their truck, drove behind the car wash, and continued firing shots. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police say one of the victims recognized Bowman as the passenger in the Dodge Ram. Bowman and the victim reportedly had an altercation in October of 2021.

Memphis Police say the other victim also identified Bowman as the passenger who fired shots at him.

Bowman is now facing two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of employing a firearm to commit a felony.

There is no word on whether the other shooter has been arrested.