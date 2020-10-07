Man accused of firing shots at driver in southeast Memphis charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was charged with attempted murder after police say he opened fire on another driver in southeast Memphis.

The man told police he was sitting at the intersection of Winchester and Goodlett Monday afternoon when a green SUV pulled up on his passenger side and the driver opened fire.

The victim – shot multiple times in the chest, hand and hip – jumped from the vehicle and “ran for his life.” He was eventually rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition for treatment.

Mohamed Samba, 21, was developed as a suspect Tuesday. Authorities said he later admitted to firing the shots and even gave police a written statement.

Samba was charged with attempted murder and employment of a firearm.