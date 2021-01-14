Man accused of firing shot on I-240 arrested, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of firing a shot along I-240 near Sam Cooper has been arrested by Memphis police.

On January 12, the victim was traveling eastbound when a gray Nissan Altima pulled up on his passenger side and fired a shot, striking a window, authorities said.

The victim said he fired back and then followed the suspect to get his tag number. Once he obtained the information, he pulled over at James and North Cliffe and called police.

Authorities said the information provided came back to a man named Ronald Childress, 21. Childress was located and charged with aggravated assault and employment of a firearm.