Man accused of escaping, killing prison official to appear for plea hearing Monday

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The man accused of escaping from prison and killing an administrator is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a plea hearing.

Curtis Watson was already in prison serving 15 years for especially aggravated kidnapping when he was accused of breaking out of jail before raping and killing Debra Johnson.

He was indicted on 15 counts including first-degree murder, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and felony escape. According to the judge, some of those charges each could carry several years behind bars, and first-degree murder could lead to life in prison with or without parole, or the death penalty, which prosecutors are no longer seeking.

So far, Watson hasn’t entered a plea in the case. He’s slated to appear in front of Judge Joe Walker at Monday afternoon in Lauderdale County. Prosecutors said he may plead guilty to all charges.

Johnson worked for the state for 38 years and was in charge of overseeing wardens at several prisons. Not only that, but many remember her positive influence, and touching the lives of many.



Her family will also be in court for the plea.



