Driver accused of hitting protesters in Midtown charged, released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old was charged with four felony counts of reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle and one count of reckless driving after police say he drove his SUV into a group of protesters in Cooper-Young.

A group of several hundred people marched through Midtown on Friday night as part of the ongoing protests against police brutality against black citizens. Several protesters were helping direct traffic on Young Avenue near Meda around 7:45.

That’s when police say Anthony Marcuzzo drove his Chevy Tahoe around a parked vehicle, then pushed through a group of demonstrators as they tried to block him.

Four people reported reported they were hit. Police say one woman was dragged about 20 feet as she hung onto the truck’s side mirror. She was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Marcuzzo was cited at the scene, and was taken into custody Saturday after police received surveillance video of the incident.

He was released on his own recognizance, according to jail records.

