Man accused of driving drunk charged with vehicular homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of driving drunk and causing the death of another person in Berclair has been charged with vehicular homicide.

On November 21, first responders made the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Summer Avenue and Berclair Street. The passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said.

One of the drivers involved was identified by police as Fernando Crisotomo Agustin. Authorities noted in their report that he appeared to be drunk with slow reaction times, dilated pupils and slurred speech. They also discovered more than a dozen Bud Light and Corona beer cans and bottles in the back of his car.

Authorities claimed the 25-year-old was responsible for the crash and charged him with DUI, public intoxication, reckless driving and vehicular homicide.

The deceased individual has not been identified by authorities.