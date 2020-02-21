Man accused of cutting puppy’s ears off with scissors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What started out as a drug investigation quickly turned into an animal abuse case after undercover detectives found a puppy with missing ears.

According to the police report, the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit recently served a narcotics search warrant at Nakial Betts’ southwest Memphis home.

While officers were searching the residence, Betts asked if they could bring his black and white puppy into the house. The small dog was reportedly wrapped in a towel and that’s when detectives realized his ears were missing.

Betts reportedly told them that he had sterilized a pair of scissors and then cut off the dog’s ears. He then put peroxide and neosporin on the wound.

The dog and two others inside the residence were taken by Memphis Animal Services.

Betts was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.