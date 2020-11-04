Man accused of crashing car into family member’s home twice, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was arrested after being accused of driving a vehicle into a family member’s home twice before fleeing the scene.

The victim told Shelby County deputies she was inside her Trail Ridge Lane home Tuesday when she heard a loud crash near the garage. Seconds later a second crash was heard but this time near the front of the home.

When she looked out the window the woman claimed to have seen Cobe Brewer, 19, of Hernando pulling out of the yard in a silver Honda Accord and fleeing the area.

A possible motive was not given for the incident, but court records indicate the pair are estranged.

An estimated $25,000 in damages was done to the home and to the victim’s vehicle which was parked in the garage.

Brewer was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and vandalism.