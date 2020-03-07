Man accused of carjacking woman in tire shop parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is on the run after police say he pointed a weapon at a woman and stole her car in the parking lot of a Raleigh tire shop on Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, Memphis police say Jaquarius Douglas walked up to a black BMW at the Sonic on Covington Pike, pointed a gun at the woman in the driver's seat and forced her out of the car.

He allegedly took off in the car but it is not clear which way he went on Covington Pike.

Douglas is wanted on carjacking and weapon charges. The BMW he was last seen in has the Tennessee tags F80449.

WREG looked into Douglas' record and he's been in trouble with the law before.

Court records show he broke into a man's home, stole a gun and threatened the victim.

Police say they have not been able to find the vehicle. If you know anything about this crime, please call CRIME STOPPERS at 528-CASH.