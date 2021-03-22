Man accused of breaking into home, attacking woman in the shower

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after being accused of breaking into a bathroom where a woman was showering and attacking her.

It was an attack some considered both brazen and bizarre.

One woman who didn’t want to show her face on camera told WREG’s Jerrita Patterson she’s lived in her Wayne Avenue home for many years. Unfortunately, much like the seasons, things are constantly changing, and not for the better, she said.

“We have more break-ins in here,” she said. “A lot of gunshots every night in the area.”

Detectives said the latest incident happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Luis Santiago allegedly crawled through a broken window at a home where he once lived, entered the bathroom and “removed his clothes and got in the shower” with a woman inside the home.

The victim said Santiago began punching her in the face and pushing her down before attempting to sexually assault her.

Detectives said Santiago eventually ran off, but was soon arrested. He was charged with burglary, attempted rape and domestic assault, and given an $80,000 bond.

According to police, the victim was pretty banged up. She suffered an injury to her forehead as well as a swollen eye.