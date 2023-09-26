MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with assaulting three police officers after allegedly breaking into a Family Dollar in Midtown and resisting arrest.

On Monday morning around 3:18 a.m., Memphis Police officers say they were called to a Family Dollar on Avalon Street after the front door had been opened and triggered the alarm.

Officers say when they arrived at the store they saw a suspect wearing a black hoodie and black pants inside. The store was closed to the public and no workers were present.

The suspect, later identified as Moses Blackburn, reportedly started running towards the back of the store once he saw officers walk through the front door.

Reports state that when the officers caught up with Blackburn, he bit one of them on the hand in an attempt to resist arrest.

Blackburn also reportedly scratched the right wrist and thumb of the other officer as they called additional officers for backup. Blackburn was then able to break away and run towards the front of the store before being caught by another police officer who had just arrived.

Officers say they attempted to take Blackburn into custody again and he resisted.

During the struggle, one of the officers received a cut to his left finger from the suspect. A shelf full of merchandise was also knocked on the ground, reports state.

Police say they were able to arrest Blackburn who then complained of heart pain, but showed no signs of physical injury.

An ambulance was called to the store and took Blackburn to Regional One Hospital. They also provided medical treatment to the officers who were assaulted.

The suspect was released from the hospital and taken to jail.

Blackburn is charged with three counts of Assault on First Responder, Burglary of Building, and Resisting Official Detention.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.