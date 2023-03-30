MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Chattanooga man was charged with aggravated assault after police say he body-slammed his ex-girlfriend while waiting to board a plane at the Memphis International Airport Sunday.

Police haven’t said if Michael Davis, 22, and the victim were traveling together but said they were arguing over snacks and a cell phone charger when the fight turned physical.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Davis grabbing the victim with his hand around her neck, throwing her to the ground, and then pushing the victim to the ground several times as she tried to stand up.

Michael Ladale Davis, III

Officers said they tried to interview potential witnesses in the gate area about what happened, but because the plane was boarding passengers did not want to stay and answer questions.

They said the victim also told them nothing happened, and she and Davis were both allowed to leave.

Davis was charged after police got a look at the airport camera footage. They said Davis knowingly assaulted the victim and attempted to strangle her by placing his hand around her neck.

Davis was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.