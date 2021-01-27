Man accused of beating and shooting shopper who bumped into him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is accused of shooting another man who bumped into him at a Whitehaven liquor store.

It happened back in September at Wine & Spirit Liquor on East Shelby Road back in September, but Perez Gales, 31, was just arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Police said Gales accused the victim of bumping him as they walked past each other inside the store and waited outside to confront him.

The victim told investigators when he walked out of the store he was attacked by four men.

He said one of the men pushed him, and another punched him in the face, and then pulled out a gun, and shot him in the foot.

Police Facebook post from September

He said a third man also reached for a gun and shot at him several times, hitting him once in the knee.

Detectives said the victim was able to identify Gales, who has tattoos under both eyes, as the person who shot him in the knee.

Gales is being held on a $250,000 bond. Police are still looking for the other suspects.

If you know anything, call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.