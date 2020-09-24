Man accused of attacking family members, firing shots in house that injured 12-year-old child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he attacked several family members and opened fire inside their Southwest Memphis home injuring a child.

According to one of the victims, it all started when she and Kristopher Douglas got into an argument on Wednesday. An older man asked Douglas to leave, but instead of complying, the suspect hit him before taking a bat to the woman’s arm.

He then used the bat to damage four TVs inside the home.

Things didn’t end there.

According to police, Douglas then pulled out a gun and threatened everyone inside the home. He then fired four shots in the living room. A 12-year-old was grazed by a bullet and sustained an injury to his shoulder. Two other children were also in the room at the time of the shooting.

Douglas was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism.