Man accused in Frayser apartment complex shooting charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of shooting another man twice at a Frayser apartment complex two weeks ago was arrested.

On November 10, the victim said he had just backed into a parking spot at the Corning Village Apartments at 3595 Steele Street when another man tapped on his driver’s side window with a gun. Fearing for his safety, the man accelerated away from the suspect who opened fire on the victim’s Chevrolet Camaro.

The victim was shot twice, police said.

Authorities said Elihue Anderson, 19, was developed as a suspect and positively identified by the victim as the shooter. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm.