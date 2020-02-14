Man accused in 74-year-old woman’s murder taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing one person and injuring two others in South Memphis over the weekend has been taken into custody, the Memphis Police Department announced.

Kelvin Nelson was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and two counts of attempted first-degree murder after his arrest on Thursday.

According to police, Nelson stabbed and killed 74-year-old Katrina Webster in the 1400 block of Compton on February 9. Two others were injured.

Authorities said Nelson knew the victims.

In November 2019, an arrest warrant was issued for Nelson after he was accused of sexual battery, assault and theft of property.

On February 4, another warrant was issued for Nelson on charges that he violated the sex offender registry act.

Details in both those cases were not immediately available to WREG.