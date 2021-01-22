Malco to reopen several theaters Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Malco Theatres said several local movie theaters will oepn back up this weekend.

On Saturday, you can catch movies at the Paradiso Cinema Grill & Imax, Collierville Cinema Grill & MXT, Stage Cinema Grill and Wolfchase Cinema Grill.

Powerhouse Cinema Grill & MXT will open its doors the following week on January 29.

The theater chain closed down several locations when Shelby County issued a COVID related health directive back in December.

More locations are expected to reopen over the coming weeks.