Malco Summer Drive-In to reopen Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Summer Drive-In Theatre will be officially welcoming back moviegoers when they open for business on Friday, May 15.

“Malco is very excited to open the drive-in and welcome our customers back”, said David Tashie, President & COO. ”We appreciate their patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. We would also like to thank the City of Memphis for allowing the drive-in to open, and while we will be implementing a program to provide extra safety measures for our patrons and employees, we cannot wait for everyone to enjoy a night out watching movies on the big screen again.”

The drive-in will be implementing new protocols to keep everyone safe upon reopening. Vehicle admission will be limited to 50 percent capacity and moviegoers will have to purchase tickets ahead of time online at Malco.com or through the Malco app.

Employees will wear gloves and face coverings. They will also monitor high traffic areas like restrooms and even limit crowds to keep everyone safe.

There will be separate areas for pickup and ordering at the concession stands and customers will be given numbers so that everyone can spread out while waiting for their order. The concession menu will also be limited at this time and no refills will be given.

Guests are encouraged to social distance and wear masks when they go to the restroom or concession areas.

More information is expected to be released on the Malco website soon.