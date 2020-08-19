Malco reopening movie theaters this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Malco is reopening a number of Mid-South movie theaters over the next two weeks. The first Shelby County theaters will open Friday in Bartlett and Collierville.

Malco is implementing new safety rules because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, theater doors will stay open, every other row of seats will be empty and customers will have to wear a mask when they’re not in their seat. Additionally, Malco says it’s upgraded all ventilation systems and is requiring staff to wipe down surfaces and clean restrooms every 30 minutes.

Even with those precautions, Doctor Manoj Jain says people should avoid theaters right now. He says it’s too great a health risk to go inside.

“I know it’s very tempting,” Dr. Jain said, “It really concerns me when we are in a closed space and there for a long period of time.”

Memphis residents we talked with say they’re not grabbing their popcorn anytime soon.

“I think people will not follow the rules,” Fred Akins said.

“People are not following the rules outside of this,” Derek Williams said, “So, you can’t expect them to follow the rules inside the buildings.”

Dr. Jain is preaching patience.

“I know that this is a sacrifice,” Jain said. “Give some time. Allow the number of cases to continue to go down.”

The Powerhouse Cinema, Paradiso and other area Malco theaters will open next week. Of course, you can always go to the drive-in theater on Summer Avenue. Malco is encouraging customers to buy tickets online as another safety measure.