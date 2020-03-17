Malco closes all theaters in coronavirus precautions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Malco Theatres announced Tuesday that all of its movie theaters would close temporarily as part of the company’s coronavirus precautions.

All Malco theaters will close at the end of the business day Tuesday, and the company does not have a set reopening date.

“The health and safety of our guests and employees is of the highest importance,” David Tashie, President and COO, said/. “We will continue closely monitoring the situation and when given clearance, be ready to resume normal operations.”

The company will update its website and social media platforms when a date of reopening is decided.

Three coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Shelby County.