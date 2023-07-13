MEMPHIS, Tenn. – For a decade Gene Robinson’s ‘Make The Right Call’ camp has impacted many athletes in the city and will continue to do so Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

” We’re using football as a tool to better ourselves, as a vehicle to stay out of trouble,” said founder Gene Robinson.

The one-day event is specifically for fifth through eighth graders, with hopes of teaching the game and giving kids a positive outlook.

” A lot of people should be able to know that it’s fun, because it’s a lot of good things that come out of doing the right thing,” said Miami Dolphins rookie linebacker Aubrey Miller.

The camp will feature NFL players who also call Memphis home, such as Will Redmond, Calvin Austin, Daren Bates, and Aubrey Miller.

” Being a guy who comes from the city, being a guy who was once that kid that used to have nothing but free time to do things, but I chose to use football,”said Miller.

” When we use guys to come back and say, ‘Hey, I was in your shoes, I made it. You can, too’, they’re going to be impressionable on these kids come Saturday morning. I’m excited to save some lives,” said Robinson.