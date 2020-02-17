Make-A-Wish makes Mid-South boy’s super dream come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The dream of one Mid-South boy came true Monday.

Benjamin is tough enough to be a superhero. Battling cystic fibrosis every day, he knows what it’s like to fight.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation and LSI Graphics teamed up to give him what they called the Incredible Benjamin experience.

He toured the offices using super strength and super powers.

“And that was the whole goal, to make him the center of attention," said Mason Ezzell with LSI and Make-A-Wish.

By the end of the day, Incredible Benjamin had his biggest wish come true. He and his family are going to Disney World, where they’ll meet his real-life heroes in person. It was an emotional experience

"It’s incredible because it’s just overwhelming," Benjamin's father Cody Bullock said.

Benjamin will travel to Orlando to meet all the Avengers, but there’s one in particular he just can’t get enough of.

"Anything superhero, he loves," Cudy Bullock said. "Incredible Hulk being his favorite."

For the dozens of people who planned the day, seeing tears of joy and a big smile made their wish come true — seeing a boy who has battled disease feel incredible.

"It means everything," Ezzell said. "It means we did our jobs well today."

"For Benjamin, him being a shy person anyway, to get to come do this, I know he’s more than thankful," Bullock said.

The Make-A-Wish foundation is granting two more wishes in the Mid-South later this week.