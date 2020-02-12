Major wreck ties up I-40 traffic near Jackson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A major wreck involving multiple vehicles brought traffic to a standstill Wednesday morning on Interstate 40 just east of Jackson, Tennessee.

The crash happened at mile marker 94 in Madison County at 6:48 a.m., according to TDOT Smartway.

Westbound lanes going toward Jackson were closed. Eastbound traffic remained open.

Photos from the scene show at least two tractor trailers involved, with fire vehicles responding on the interstate.

Tennessee Highway Patrol estimated the crash will be cleared by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.