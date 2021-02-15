Major Winter Storm Warning issued for entire WREG viewing area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service issued what it calls a major Winter Storm Warning for the entire Mid-South on Monday. The alert remains active until midnight tonight.

WREG’s Todd Demers says dangerous low temepratures are forecasted along with snow, sleet and ice. Snow today will produce another four to eight inches across portions of the Mid-South. Further west in Arkansas they could see anywhere from eight to 10 inches.

A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effecdt through midday Monday. Temperatures are expected to stay around 10 degrees all day. The wind chill could be as low as negative five degrees, which could easily lead to hypothermia to any exposed skin in less than 30 minutes.

Power outages and tree damage is also likely due to the ice mix, making travel across the region dangerous. Drivers are advised to stay at home unless in the event of an emergecy, the NWS said.

Another round of winter weather is expected to move through the Mid-South Wednesday and Thursday.