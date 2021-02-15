Major roadways covered in wintry mix early Monday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The winter storm made for some slick roadways across the Mid-South early Monday morning.

Significant portions of I-55, I-40, I-240, Bill Morris Parkway and Sam Cooper Boulevard were covered in a wintry mix overnight. The Tennessee Department of Transportation warned of ice patches from Memphis all the way to the outskits of Nashville.

WREG’s Corie Ventura reported that several of the roadways on the interstate have only one passable lane as of 5 a.m. Monday. Couple that with poor visibility and it makes for a significantly slower commute to work.

The I-240/I-40 flyover was open with no issues or delays as of 5:30 a.m.

Looking at Poplar Avenue near Highland, she reported that there are very few areas where the lines on the roadways were even visible, slowing down traffic significantly. The same was true for Sam Cooper and Perkins.

WREG’s Symone Woolridge was at the intersection of Danny Thomas and Poplar Avenue and reported drivers were able to make it through. Many of them had their hazard lights on and were taking it slow as the roadways there were blanketed in snow and ice.

WREG’s Wendy Nations was on Goodman Road and Southcrest Parkway in Desoto County and reported mist, frozen fog, sleet, snow and strong winds, which could clearly be heard in her live report. The visibility in the area is low and traction will be a problem.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation warned of ice on roadways and bridges from Southaven all the way to McComb.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported snow and icy conditions across the entire state.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson was in Blytheville, Arkansas on Monday. She said the main roads looked good but it was the side roads like North Service Road which had not been treated that were hard to drive over. It’s creating a slick commute for anyone having to get out Monday morning.

She encouraged everyone to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

This is a developing story.