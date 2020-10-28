Main Street in Memphis reopens to traffic Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Main Street reopened right on schedule early Wednesday morning after it was shut down due to renovations at the Renasant Convention Center.

The roadway is now open to pedestrian and vehicle traffic, officials said.

While construction to the building is not yet complete, the Memphis Tourism Commission told WREG last week that crews have made major progress on the $200 million convention center project. The 46-year-old building has a new lobby and second floor ballroom. A new glass walkway leads to several new meeting rooms and outdoor terraces with views of the river and downtown.

On the Main Street side of the convention center there’s a new pedestrian walkway to the Sheraton and new trolley stops.

Front Street was closed in October 2019 as renovations began. It was only supposed to be closed a few months but the pandemic slowed down the project. It finally reopened to traffic on October 19. At the time, organizers said Main Street would reopen on October 28.