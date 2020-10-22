Macy’s to hire 250 seasonal workers in Tennessee

News
Posted: / Updated:

A customers leaves a Macy’s store. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Macy’s said it’s looking to hire 250 seasonal workers in Tennessee as part of a national hiring event on Thursday.

All applicants will be interviewed by phone from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 22.

For more information on the national hiring event, click here.

Share this story

Latest News

More News