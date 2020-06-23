Macy’s positive COVID-19 case could lead to difficult contact tracing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Doctors say it could be difficult to do contact tracing after a Macy’s employee at Oak Court Mall tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says the employee has not been inside the store since June 18.

“It’s impossible to know for somebody that is serving a number of people in the department store who they might’ve contacted and that’s why this virus has had such an easy time,” Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Threlkeld said. “It has advantages that you just can’t get around when you’re trying to track it.”

Macy’s released a statement saying in part:

“…The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority. We have implemented enhanced safety and wellness procedures to help alleviate any potential health concerns…” Macy’s Department Store

Just this week, the Mid-South Food Bank announced an employee tested positive for the virus.

Doctors say there’s now a greater concern for workplace transmission of the virus.

“At work a lot of times, that’s very difficult. Particularly those that can’t work at home and there are a lot of folks,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “Those have been the people who have been at the largest risk of infection in a lot of circumstances.”

Doctors say we should focus on the things we can control when going to businesses and otehr places where we interact with others.

“Make sure you’re protecting yourself and other,” Shopper Debbie Giles said. “Make sure you wear a mask, please use your sanitizer and please keep the social distance.”

Macy’s says it will provide employees with face masks and increase cleaning in heavy traffic areas like entrances and customer service stations.

